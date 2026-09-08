Organiser fined US$72,500 over Chinese comedy star’s on-stage rewrite of revolutionary song

WUHAN: The organiser and venue operator behind a performance by prominent Chinese comedian Guo Degang have been fined after he altered the lyrics of a well-known revolutionary song.

Authorities had said on Aug 11 that Guo was under investigation over the late-July performance in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, following a complaint from an audience member.

In a Monday (Sep 7) notice, the Wuhan Culture and Tourism Bureau said event organiser Jiangsu Zidiruicheng Sports Culture Development and venue operator Wuhan Zhongnan Theater Management had violated China’s regulations on the administration of commercial performances.

The Jiangsu-based organiser was fined 486,874 yuan (US$72,500) and ordered to forfeit 48,687.40 yuan in illegal proceeds.

“It was also ordered to rectify its practices and strengthen its management over the performers and performance content,” the bureau said.

Wuhan Zhongnan Theater Management was fined 110,000 yuan. Both companies were also issued warnings.

The violated provisions cover changes to approved performance content, material deemed harmful to national interests or cultural traditions and requirements for organisers and venues to stop and report such performances.

The bureau did not specify what action would be taken against Guo, only saying that individuals involved in the case would be “dealt with severely”.

It said that Guo had “distorted and altered” the song Playing My Beloved Pipa during his July performance, resulting in a “serious adverse social impact”.