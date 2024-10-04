Moutai and hairy crabs: Prices for luxury items drop to record lows during China’s Golden Week

SINGAPORE: China’s persistent economic woes have continued into its peak national holiday season this year, with price cuts and weak demand eating into sales of popular luxury items like hairy crabs and Moutai liquor.

The spending slump among Chinese consumers is real, experts and analysts say. Market trends in the first half of 2024 have shown buyers becoming more rational in their spending habits and making more discerning choices, turning to the best deals and discounts online amid continued economic uncertainty.

The seven-day “Golden Week” holiday, which began on Tuesday (Oct 1), is viewed as an important gauge of domestic demand in the world’s second largest economy.

Prices of hairy crabs were slashed by merchants and across e-commerce sites and apps as supplies dropped by about 10 per cent this year, according to Chinese media reports.

The palm-sized crustaceans are a popular autumn delicacy, valued by diners for their sweet meat and creamy roe and traditionally handed out as gifts for companies and important clients.

Wholesale prices for the crabs at a local market in Jinan city, the capital of eastern China’s Shandong province, ranged between 30 and 40 yuan per 500g (US$5.67).

A local merchant named Mr Liang Qing told the South China Morning Post that falling demand drove him to reduce prices of gift certificates this season. “Many customers told us that their business is bad and their budget for gift giving had been reduced by half or more,” he said.

Higher temperatures and extreme weather conditions this summer, from deadly flooding to scorching heat, also played a part in dwindling supplies, dealers said.

At their pre-pandemic peak, hairy crabs were known to cost as much as 2,700 yuan for a box of eight.

Checks by CNA on popular Chinese e-commerce sites and platforms like Taobao, JD.com and Tmall showed the crabs being sold for prices as low as 10 yuan per crab.

Hairy crab discounts were also being offered online by Alibaba’s supermarket chain Freshippo – original prices of 2,688 yuan for eight hairy crabs were slashed to 1,488 yuan.