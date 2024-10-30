Forget witches and zombies, Chinese youths are dressing up as celebs and memes this Halloween

SINGAPORE: Chinese youths are getting into the spirit of Halloween by ditching conventional spooky get-ups like witches, zombies and vampires – taking to the streets instead as their favourite celebrities, internet memes and homegrown brands.

Celebrating Halloween has increasingly caught on in many parts of Asia in recent years.

In China, young party goers and trick-or-treaters were seen showcasing their individuality and creativity through their costumes.

A bold choice (or not), one man dressed up as US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, which drew applause on the internet. He was eventually led away by police.

Another creative costume was one partygoer’s decision to go as the new Mate XT phone from Chinese tech giant Huawei. The phone launched hours after Apple debuted its new IPhone in China in September. Its tri-fold design became a popular meme in China, with many netizens comparing it to an emperor’s memorial scroll, which also unfolds in the same manner.

Despite heavy police presence in Shanghai, the usual superheroes, villains, and monsters were out in full force in Zhongshan park, along with popular Japanese anime characters.

Religious figures were also a theme among some this year, which raised eyebrows among local authorities. A man dressed up as Jesus and another partygoer in a Buddha costume, were seen being led away by police officers.