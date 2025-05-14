China hands suspended death sentence to ex-chief of state chip giant

BEIJING: China on Wednesday (May 14) handed a suspended death sentence to the former head of a major state-owned maker of high-end semiconductors, state media reported.

Zhao Weiguo, the former chairman of semiconductor titan Tsinghua Unigroup, came under official investigation in 2022 and was formally accused of graft the following year.

China has sought to increase its self-reliance in the field of semiconductors, which are used in everything from televisions to weapons and supercomputers, particularly as they have become a focus of trade tensions between Beijing and countries like the United States.

Tsinghua Unigroup rose to become one of the country's leading chipmakers after a string of acquisitions, but accumulated huge debts under Zhao's chairmanship.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

It defaulted on several bond payments in 2020, sparking a painful restructuring and a change in ownership.

On Wednesday, a court in northeastern China found Zhao guilty of massive embezzlement, illegal profiteering and intentionally harming the interests of a listed company, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

He was given a death sentence with a two-year suspension, deprived of political rights for life and ordered to forfeit his personal assets.

In China, death sentences for corruption-related crimes are often reduced to life imprisonment on appeal.

He was also fined 12 million yuan (US$1.65 million).