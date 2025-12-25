New wave of ‘cultural confidence’: Inside the explosive growth of China’s hanfu experience

SINGAPORE: Recently in Xi’an to visit its many historical sites, Tiffany Rong, 34, decided to add to her experience by renting a traditional silk hanfu gown.

Dressed in a long, flowy red robe with wide billowing sleeves, Rong also wore hair extensions and special ornamental make-up, complete with shiny gold accessories.

Dimple dots, known as mianye, were also painted on both corners of her mouth.

“My hair was really heavy,” Rong recalled. “It was a little difficult keeping my head upright.”

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

She also had help holding up the ends of her outfit while walking.

“The shoes added some height,” said Rong, who stands at around 1.74m tall. “But the hanfu was so long that it was dragging across the floor.”

It was a memorable experience, Rong said.

She gamely posed with a lantern against stunning outdoor backdrops at night, looking as though she had emerged from a classical painting.