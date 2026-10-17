Farm work, tears and tough lessons: Inside China’s ‘hardship camps’ for children

SHANGHAI: “You spent money on a plane ticket just to make me do this work,” the young boy wailed, pointing at the camera.

“Do you think I'll give in?"

Sent by his parents from Shanghai to the mountains of Guizhou, the boy cried and complained - but he did the work: chopping firewood, hauling bricks and pulling out weeds from the fields.

The clip was one of many that flooded Chinese social media this summer, showing children labouring on farms and, between sobs, telling the camera what they had endured.

“I'm too tired, I can't hold on,” another child lamented in a separate video, before tearfully appealing: “Mum, I was wrong. I want to go home and study.”