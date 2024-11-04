China to hash out stimulus plan with US elections in its sights

BEIJING: China's top lawmakers gathered on Monday (Nov 4) to hash out a major stimulus package that analysts say could grow even bigger if former US president Donald Trump wins the White House this week.

Beijing has in recent months heeded calls to step up support for the economy after years of inaction, announcing a raft of measures including rate cuts and the easing of some home buying restrictions.

But they have refrained from unveiling a figure for the long-awaited stimulus, disappointing investors after a market rally fizzled when officials repeatedly failed to commit to a top line.

Analysts now hope this number could emerge from this week's meeting of the Standing Committee of National People's Congress, the top body of China's rubber stamp parliament and headed by number three official Zhao Leji.

The standing committee reviews and approves all legislation, including allocating funds out of China's budget.

The session kicked off on Monday with discussion of a draft revision to China's Arbitration Law, state news agency Xinhua said.

"We are expecting more details on the proposals to be passed," said Heron Lim of Moody's Analytics, including "how this extra funding would be allocated to address the near-term economic issues".

Nomura economists expect lawmakers this week to approve around 1 trillion yuan (US$140 billion) in extra budget – mostly for indebted local governments.

Analysts also expect Beijing to approve a one-off one trillion yuan for banks, aimed at writing off non-performing loans over the past four years.

"A lot of money will go to cover losses," added Natixis' Alicia Garcia Herrero.

"It's not really a growth push."

Concrete measures are expected to be announced when the meeting wraps up on Friday -- in time for Beijing to take stock of results of presidential elections in the United States.

"We believe the US election results will have some impact on the size of Beijing's stimulus package," said Ting Lu, Nomura's Chief China Economist, in a research note.

Both candidates in the race have pledged to get tougher on Beijing, with Trump promising tariffs of 60 per cent on all Chinese goods coming into the country.