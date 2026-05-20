Death toll reaches 22 in China rains, 20 more missing

BEIJING: The death toll from heavy rains across central and southern China since the weekend has risen to 22, state media reports showed on Wednesday (May 20), with 20 more people still unaccounted for.

Natural disasters and extreme weather events are common in China, particularly in the summer, when some regions experience intense rainfall while others bake in searing heat.

Several areas across China have been hit by "record-breaking rainfall" in recent days, state-run broadcaster CGTN said, triggering school and work suspensions as well as allocation of relief funds.

Five were reported dead and 11 others missing in the rugged central province of Hunan, state news agency Xinhua said Wednesday.

A report the previous day by Xinhua said that more than 61,500 people in one provincial county were affected by the downpour, without elaborating.

In the southern region of Guangxi, 10 people were confirmed dead on Tuesday after a truck plunged into a swollen river while attempting to cross on Saturday evening, Xinhua said.

The first death in that incident was reported on Sunday.

The nearby province of Guizhou has also been battered by heavy rains, resulting in four deaths and five more missing.