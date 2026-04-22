Sleep next to tigers? Hotel inside Chinese zoo offers controversial ‘tiger-view rooms’

QINYANG, Henan: Ever wanted to get up close and personal with tigers?

A wildlife park in China is offering curious visitors the chance to observe its big cats from specially designed “tiger-view” rooms.

For 168 yuan (US$24) a night, guests can watch rare Siberian, golden Bengal and white tigers from the comfort of their beds - separated only by “three layers of professional-grade glass”, according to Chinese media reports.

Located within the tiger enclosure at Hesheng Forest Zoo in central Henan province, the rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and are designed to give visitors a close-up view of the animals while maintaining safety.

There are 30 tiger-viewing rooms in total and guests can typically see two to three tigers from each room, according to a park worker.