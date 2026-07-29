IN FOCUS: China mastered manufacturing. Can it now build the world’s next big brands?

SHANGHAI/SHENZHEN: For years, Shanghai advertising executive Wang Jinghua thought that foreign brands were better than Chinese ones.

The 49-year-old counted global labels like SK-II and L'Oreal as among her favourites - and once dreamed of owning a Louis Vuitton handbag.

They felt like the safer choice and were also more prestigious, Wang said.

But not anymore. Today her online shopping basket looks very different.

She buys skincare and face hydration masks from leading C-beauty brands like WIS and Creator - both of which she learned of through reviews on apps like Douyin and Xiaohongshu.

“I wouldn't even consider Chinese brands before,” she told CNA.

“(But) after trying them, I realised they were just (as good).”

Wang’s preferences reflect a broader shift in China, where homegrown brands are no longer playing catch-up with their global rivals and are instead, winning over consumers with distinctive designs, good quality products and affordable prices.