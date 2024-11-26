China's Huawei to launch 'milestone' smartphone with homegrown OS

BEIJING: Chinese tech giant Huawei will on Tuesday (Nov 26) launch its first smartphone equipped with a fully homegrown operating system (OS), a key test in the firm's fight to challenge the dominance of Western juggernauts.

Apple's iOS and Google's Android are currently used in the vast majority of mobile phones, but Huawei is looking to change that with its newest Mate 70 devices, which run on the company's own HarmonyOS Next.

The launch caps a major turnaround in the fortunes of Huawei, which saw its wings clipped by gruelling United States sanctions in recent years but has since bounced back with soaring sales.

"The search for a viable, scaleable mobile operating system largely free of Western company control has been a lengthy one in China," Paul Triolo, a Partner for China and Technology Policy Lead at consulting firm Albright Stonebridge Group, told AFP.

But the new smartphone - also powered by an advanced domestically produced chip - shows Chinese tech firms can "persevere", he said.