China's Huawei says US conviction 'without legal or factual merit'
However, the jury acquitted Huawei of a more serious racketeering allegation - a decision welcomed by the equipment manufacturer on Wednesday (Nov 25).
SHANGHAI: Huawei rejected a US conviction that found the Chinese tech giant guilty of stealing trade secrets, calling the verdict baseless and threatening to take legal action on Wednesday (Nov 25).
The US charges are "without legal or factual merit", Huawei said in a statement, adding that "we will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests".
Huawei, the world's leading telecom equipment manufacturer, was convicted in a New York federal court after a three-month trial.
Jurors found the company guilty of 10 of the 12 criminal counts it faced, including bank fraud, conspiracy to steal trade secrets and conspiracy to defraud the United States.
However, the jury acquitted Huawei of a more serious racketeering allegation - a decision welcomed by the equipment manufacturer on Wednesday.
The acquittal "confirms that these allegations lack factual basis", Huawei said in its statement.
Huawei was also accused of attempting to recruit employees of US telecommunications firms and obtaining technological information from them in the process.
That data allegedly enabled Huawei to develop products similar to those of its competitors, which it then sold at lower prices, according to the original indictment.
The US verdict "sends an unmistakable message: America will defend its businesses, protect its workers, and safeguard its national security against corrupt foreign corporations that lie, cheat, and steal to get ahead", Assistant Attorney General Tysen A Duva had said in a statement on Tuesday.
Huawei has long been targeted by the Trump administration, which alleges a risk of it spying on behalf of the Chinese government.
The United States has previously urged countries not to use Huawei infrastructure for the rollout of new 5G mobile networks.