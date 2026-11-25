SHANGHAI: Huawei rejected a US conviction that found the Chinese tech giant guilty of stealing trade secrets, calling the verdict baseless and threatening to take legal action on Wednesday (Nov 25).

The US charges are "without legal or factual merit", Huawei said in a statement, adding that "we will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests".

Huawei, the world's leading telecom equipment manufacturer, was convicted in a New York federal court after a three-month trial.

Jurors found the company guilty of 10 of the 12 criminal counts it faced, including bank fraud, conspiracy to steal trade secrets and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

However, the jury acquitted Huawei of a more serious racketeering allegation - a decision welcomed by the equipment manufacturer on Wednesday.