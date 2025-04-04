China to impose tariffs of 34% on all US goods from Apr 10

BEIJING: China on Friday (Apr 4) announced a slew of additional tariffs and restrictions against US goods as a countermeasure to sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

The Finance Ministry said it would impose additional tariffs of 34 per cent on all US goods from Apr 10.

Agriculture trade took another hit as Chinese customs imposed an immediate suspension on imports of sorghums from grain exporter C&D (USA) Inc, as well as poultry and bonemeal from three US firms.

Beijing also announced controls on exports of medium and heavy rare-earths, including samarium, terbium, dysprosium, lutetium, scandium, gadolinium - commonly used in MRIs - and yttrium - used in consumer electronics - to the United States, effective Apr 4.

"The purpose of the Chinese government's implementation of export controls on relevant items in accordance with the law is to better safeguard national security and interests, and to fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

It also added 16 US entities to its export control list, which prohibits the export of dual-use items to affected firms.