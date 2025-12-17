China lowers EU pork tariffs in final ruling after 18-month probe

BEIJING: China on Tuesday (Dec 16) sharply reduced tariffs on European Union pork imports worth over US$2 billion in the final ruling of an anti-dumping investigation seen as a response to the bloc's duties on Chinese electric vehicles.

Some from the European pork industry voiced relief at the decision though they said the tariffs would still hurt. The European Commission expressed concern, pledging to defend exporters.

China will impose tariffs of between 4.9 per cent and 19.8 per cent on pork imports from the bloc for a five-year period starting on Wednesday, well below the 15.6 per cent-62.4 per cent imposed in a preliminary decision in September, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

Importers will receive a refund on the difference between the rates paid since September.

The decision is a partial reprieve for European producers who depend heavily on the Chinese market, especially for the offal - such as pig ears and feet - rarely eaten elsewhere.