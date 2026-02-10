Growing fruits on desert lands? Inside China’s decades-long fight against desertification

INNER MONGOLIA: At first glance, the Engebei Ecological Demonstration Zone looks out of place.

Banana trees, papayas and dragon fruit thrive under the winter sun inside greenhouses on the edge of the Kubuqi Desert in northern China’s Inner Mongolia.

Just decades ago, this land was dominated by shifting sand dunes. Today, more than 300 varieties of fruits and vegetables – including many subtropical crops – are grown in the demonstration zone.

The produce is sold as far south as Shenzhen and Hong Kong – a striking outcome in a region once synonymous with desertification.

“We wanted to test whether tropical plants could survive the harsh winters of northwest China where temperatures can drop below -30°C, using only sunlight, plastic coverings and thermal insulation quilts. The results have been very good,” said Liu Xueqin, an agriculture technician at Engebei.

While she first took this job merely to earn a living, she said she has since developed a “deep emotional connection” with the plants, akin to raising children.

“Watching them grow from seeds to fruit, and then hearing consumers say, ‘These fruits grown in the desert are delicious’ – that sense of achievement is incredibly meaningful,” she told CNA.