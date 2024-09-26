China insists nuclear stance defensive after 'routine' ICBM launch

BEIJING: China said on Thursday (Sep 26) that its launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean was "legitimate and routine", insisting that its nuclear stance remained defensive after the rare test prompted an outcry from countries in the region.

Beijing announced the trial on Wednesday - its first such test in four decades - saying that the missile was carrying a dummy warhead.

The launch sparked protests from countries in the region, with China's neighbour Japan saying it had not been given advance notice and Taiwan expressing "solemn condemnation".

Beijing's defence ministry said on Thursday the test was "a legitimate and routine arrangement" that aimed to "test our weapon and training performance".

"China's nuclear policy is very stable, consistent and predictable," ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang told a news conference in Beijing.

"We strictly follow a nuclear policy of no first use of nuclear weapons and pursue a nuclear strategy of self-defence," he said.

He said China does not seek an "arms race" and had "promised not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear weapons states or weapon-free zones".

"China will continue to keep its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for national security," Zhang said.