China expresses 'gratitude' after three ships transit Hormuz strait

Beijing expressed "gratitude" on Tuesday (Mar 31) as it said three Chinese ships had transited the crucial Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has all but closed during the war in the Middle East.



Two of the vessels passed through the strait, crucial for transporting oil and gas, on Monday as they exited the Gulf, tracking data showed.



The CSCL Indian Ocean crossed the strait at around 0914 GMT on Monday, followed by the CSCL Arctic Ocean 27 minutes later, according to data from MarineTraffic.



"Following coordination with relevant parties, three Chinese vessels recently transited the Strait of Hormuz; we express our gratitude to the relevant parties for the assistance provided," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference.



She did not mention Iran or provide details about the third ship.



Shipping through the strait has slowed to a trickle since Iran effectively blocked access following US-Israeli attacks on the country.