War on Iran: 5 questions confronting China as conflict widens

BEIJING: The United States and Israel’s sweeping strikes on Iran have upended the Middle East, unleashing retaliatory strikes by Tehran across multiple Gulf states and heightening fears of a broader regional conflagration.

China has been swift to condemn the Feb 28 operation, which eliminated Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei alongside dozens of other top Iranian officials, and has urged immediate de-escalation.

In the latest refrain, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday (Mar 2) voiced support for Gulf states in safeguarding their sovereignty and national security while also backing Iran’s right to protect its legitimate interests.

For Beijing, the widening conflict brings into stark focus its balancing act between Tehran and Gulf monarchies, as well as how the escalation could complicate already delicate ties with Washington.

The crisis, which has effectively locked down the Strait of Hormuz - a crucial corridor for global oil and gas flows - is also testing the energy resilience of the world’s second-largest economy.



Here are five key questions confronting China as the conflict widens.

IS THIS PART OF A BROADER US STRATEGY ON CHINA?

There has been a line of analysis that suggests so.



Two months before the latest strikes on Iran, the US carried out a military operation in Venezuela - capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and transporting them to American soil to face narco-terrorism and drug trafficking charges.

A Feb 24 Lowy Institute report framed this move, together with US actions in Syria and Gaza, as evidence of a strategy aimed at weakening rivals China and Russia by targeting their “international partners” and depriving them of “any major means of external support”.

“The arrest of Maduro has … halted cut-price and ‘gifted’ oil being supplied to China, Russia and other authoritarian states,” wrote the report’s author Ross Babbage, a non-resident senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments think tank.