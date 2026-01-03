China says Irish PM to visit Beijing, Shanghai

BEIJING: Ireland Prime Minister Micheal Martin will visit China on the invitation of his counterpart Li Qiang from Sunday (Jan 4) to Thursday, Beijing's foreign ministry said.

Martin will go to Beijing and the economic powerhouse of Shanghai, meeting with Li as well as President Xi Jinping, China's foreign ministry said in a statement Saturday.

Martin's visit to China would be the first by an Irish taoiseach since 2012.

"In recent years, the China-Ireland strategic partnership for mutually beneficial cooperation has enjoyed robust development," the statement said.

"Our two sides have always treated each other with mutual respect and equality... Through the upcoming visit, China stands ready to work with Ireland to enhance political mutual trust, expand mutually beneficial cooperation."

The foreign ministry also said it hoped the upcoming visit would promote "sound and steady advancement of China-EU relations".

Martin's visit will overlap with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's trip to China. Lee will also be in the country from Sunday to meet his counterpart Xi.