‘Food should have no borders’: China-Japan spat hits Beijing’s Japanese restaurants as cancellations surge

STRAIN ON DAILY LIFE

Backlash from Beijing has been swift, ranging from travel advisories to reported curbs on seafood imports.

The spat between the two Asian neighbours has begun to cast a shadow over daily life for some in China.

For Tanioka, the fallout has hit his business harder than the COVID-19 pandemic.

He had just welcomed China’s lifting of its two-year ban on Japanese seafood imports in early November, before reports emerged that they could be suspended again.

His restaurant had already switched to Chinese and European seafood, but with fewer diners – and high rent and staff salaries to cover – the changes may not be enough.

“We may close our restaurant next year,” he said somberly.

“We can’t control the relationships between countries. But I believe that food and friendship should have no borders.”

Some of Tanioka’s Japanese friends are also considering leaving China, and he is thinking of doing the same – potentially opening a restaurant in Tokyo, even if it means being apart from his Chinese wife.

Some Japanese food outlets in Beijing told CNA that bookings have plunged by as much as 70 to 80 per cent since the diplomatic feud began about a month ago.

Others, however, said they have not observed any significant impact on business.

Several restaurateurs said they had learnt from previous periods of tension and diversified their seafood supplies, sourcing from countries such as Spain and Canada to reduce reliance on Japanese imports.