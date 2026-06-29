Logo
Logo

East Asia

China adds 20 Japanese entities to export blacklist: Commerce ministry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

China adds 20 Japanese entities to export blacklist: Commerce ministry

Among them are the National Institute for Defense Studies and Mitsubishi Electric Defense and Space Technologies Corporation, said China's commerce ministry.

China adds 20 Japanese entities to export blacklist: Commerce ministry

Gantry cranes stand near stacked shipping containers at Yangshan Port outside Shanghai, China, on May 7, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Go Nakamura)

29 Jun 2026 11:31AM (Updated: 29 Jun 2026 11:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China added 20 Japanese entities to a blacklist on Monday (Jun 29), including major companies, in order to block the export of dual-use items, the commerce ministry said, escalating a months-long row between Beijing and Tokyo.

"For the purpose of safeguarding national security and interests and fulfilling international obligations, including non-proliferation, it has been decided to include 20 Japanese entities ... that have participated in enhancing Japan's military capabilities on the export control list," the statement said.

Relations between the countries were rocked in November when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that Tokyo may react militarily to an attack on Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing has vowed to seize control of by force if necessary.

Chinese authorities ramped up pressure in February by imposing export restrictions on dozens of Japanese firms it said were involved in building up Tokyo's military.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The 20 additions to the export blacklist named on Monday include various specialised subsidiaries and technology firms involved in supplying components and engineering support for Japan's defence sector.

Among them are the National Institute for Defense Studies and Mitsubishi Electric Defense and Space Technologies Corporation, the statement said.

China is the world's largest producer and refiner of rare earths, which are crucial for various high-tech products including electric vehicles, smartphones, missile guidance systems and lasers.

Japan has "strayed further down the wrong path, intensifying its push for a 'new form of militarism'", an unnamed commerce ministry spokesperson said in a separate statement on the latest measures.

"China's move is entirely justified, reasonable, and lawful," it said, adding that the decision "does not affect normal economic and trade exchanges between China and Japan".

Related:

Source: AFP/dy

Related Topics

China Japan exports
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement