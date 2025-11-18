491,000 Japan-bound air tickets cancelled as China warns people to avoid travel amid spat

Chinese airlines have recorded about 491,000 cancellations of tickets to Japan since Saturday (Nov 15) – roughly 32 per cent of their total bookings to the typically popular destination – after Beijing advised citizens to avoid travelling there amid a diplomatic spat, according to a veteran aviation analyst.

The percentage of flights affected skyrocketed to 82.14 per cent on Sunday and 75.6 per cent on Monday, according to independent analyst Li Hanming, citing his research data covering all mainland China-based airlines.

“The flight-ticket cancellations (on Sunday) were 27 times that of new bookings, which shows safety concerns are the dominating factor for travel,” he said, adding that he had not seen cancellations on such a scale since early in 2020, as COVID-19 infections surged at the tail end of the Chinese New Year travel period.

The spread of the coronavirus resulted in flight capacity into and out of China falling “sharply” around the holiday that year, according to an analysis posted on the World Economic Forum website.

A 71 per cent capacity drop on Feb 17, 2020, over the same date in 2019 was China’s sharpest, it said.

On Friday, after Beijing’s warning to Chinese travellers, airlines offered full refunds for flights to Japan.