China cancels flights on 49 routes to Japan amid renewed travel warnings

BEIJING: China has cancelled all scheduled flights on 49 air routes with Japan as the Chinese foreign ministry reiterated travel warnings, urging citizens to avoid visiting Japan, especially during the upcoming Chinese New Year holiday.

Data released by Chinese travel platform Flight Master showed cancellation rates for flights between mainland China and Japan reaching 47.2 per cent in January - a 7.8 percentage point increase from December 2025.

As of Monday (Jan 26), flights on 49 scheduled routes in February have been cancelled.

This includes 113 affected flights between Beijing’s Daxing International Airport and Osaka’s Kansai International Airport, as well as 13 flights between Shenzhen’s Bao’an International Airport and Hokkaido’s New Chitose Airport.

Chinese carriers including Air China, China Eastern and China Southern Airlines have also extended flight changes and refund policies for Japan-related travel until Oct 24.

Previously, the free refund and change policy was only applicable until Mar 28.

In a statement on Monday, Air China announced that tickets issued before Jan 26, covering travel dates between Mar 29 and Oct 24, to and from Japan, were eligible for flight changes or refunds.