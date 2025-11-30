From matchmaking to meals, the Sino-Japan row ripples through everyday routines in China

BEIJING/SHENZHEN: Wang Shan is a broker of improbable beginnings.

The 28-year-old runs a small cross-border matchmaking service linking Chinese and Japanese singles - screening applicants, shaping profiles and choreographing first meetings across the East China Sea.

In her experience, clients prioritise personality; at times, sensitive topics like finances or family plans are discussed. Politics doesn’t enter the equation.

“Bilateral relations and politics have never come up in my dealings with clients,” she said. “Love and relationships are such a personal thing.”

Wang Shan typically handled about 10 new enquiries a week, and five couples who met through her agency have already married this year alone.

But in the past fortnight, that steady flow has almost vanished.

“I have practically not received any serious enquiries the past two weeks,” Wang Shan told CNA. “Recent news developments seem to have played a part.”

The sudden slowdown is a microcosm of the wider diplomatic chill between China and Japan, sparked by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Nov 7 remarks in parliament.

She said that if an emergency in Taiwan entails “battleships and the use of force, then that could constitute a situation threatening (Japan’s) survival”, a legal term introduced in 2015 that would allow Japan to deploy its Self-Defense Forces.

Backlash from Beijing - which regards self-ruled Taiwan as an inalienable part of China under its one-China principle - has been fierce and swift, combining travel warnings to Japan and reported curbs on Japanese seafood imports with an escalated wave of state media and nationalist criticism.

Some analysts have told CNA the Nov 24 phone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Donald Trump points to a more positive trajectory for both US-China ties and the regional landscape, or at least not a worsening one.