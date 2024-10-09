Japan's top diplomat raises concerns with China's Wang about stabbings, military activity

BEIJING: Japan's new foreign minister raised concerns on Wednesday (Oct 9) about stabbing attacks on Japanese nationals in China and about Chinese military activity during his first phone call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi since taking office last week.

Last month, a 10-year-old boy enrolled in a Japanese school was fatally stabbed in the city of Shenzhen.

In June, a Chinese national was killed while trying to shield a Japanese mother and her child from an assailant who attacked a bus used by a Japanese school in the city of Suzhou.

The attacks raised concerns about anti-Japan sentiment in China. Beijing said they were isolated incidents and that it continued to protect the safety of all foreigners in China.

Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya urged China to bolster measures to protect Japanese nationals and a detailed explanation of the schoolboy case, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said in a statement after the phone conversation.

Both parties agreed to continue communicating on the matter.