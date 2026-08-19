Grand tribute, sombre farewell: How China remembered Jiang Zemin and Zhu Rongji over two days

BEIJING: In the span of just two days, China moved from commemorating the life and legacy of a former leader to mourning the death of another.

On Monday (Aug 17), thousands of people gathered at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People to mark the birth centenary of late President Jiang Zemin, in a grand event filled with tributes to his political legacy and China’s transformation under his watch.

Just 24 hours later, the mood turned sombre. Funeral music played at Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery as President Xi Jinping and China’s other top leaders paid their final respects to former Premier Zhu Rongji, who died from illness on Aug 12 at the age of 97.

The back-to-back ceremonies brought two of the most recognisable figures from China's reform era into the national spotlight in markedly different ways.

Together, they offered a window into how Beijing chose to frame remembrance over two consecutive days - from the political messages and personalities assembled at Jiang's Great Hall tribute to the wreaths, bows and half-mast flags marking Zhu's farewell.

Behind those distinctions is a common thread in the official telling of both men’s legacies, say analysts - that in the story of China’s transformation, the Communist Party and its leadership remain firmly at the centre.

"From the Communist Party's own perspective, something more fundamental comes first: the party's leadership of the government and the country, and the political and social organisation that this leadership provides, which in its view makes development and progress possible," said Wang Zichen, deputy secretary-general at the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), a Beijing-based think-tank.