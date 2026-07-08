Death toll from landslide in northwest China rises to 21

BEIJING: The death toll from a landslide in China's northwestern Gansu province rose to 21 a day after it buried 33 people, state media reported on Wednesday (Jul 8).

Rescue teams had rushed to the site of the landslide, which occurred at around 6.56am on Tuesday at Rencang village in Dangchang County, state news agency Xinhua said.

"Search and rescue operations at the site of the landslide in Dangchang County have concluded; the landslide resulted in 21 fatalities," Xinhua said on Wednesday, citing local authorities.

Authorities have set aside 30 million yuan (US$4.4 million) in reconstruction funds following the landslide.