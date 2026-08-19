China's LandSpace lands rocket booster; joins SpaceX, Blue Origin with reusable tech

BEIJING: Chinese startup LandSpace on Wednesday (Aug 19) recovered the first stage of its Zhuque-3 rocket, joining SpaceX and Blue Origin as the only private companies to land an orbital-class booster and narrowing China's gap with the United States in reusable rockets.

The ability to return, recover and reuse a booster is crucial to reduce cost and make it easier to put satellites into orbit, turning space exploration into a commercially viable business similar to civil aviation.

The achievement occurred during LandSpace's second attempt to land the engine-packed first stage of the Zhuque-3, a stainless-steel rocket billed as China's answer to SpaceX's Falcon 9.

The 66.1m Zhuque-3 lifted off from the Dongfeng Commercial Space Innovation Pilot Zone in northwestern China, with the nine-engine first stage – or booster – returning to a landing site in the province of Gansu, 390km southeast of the launch pad, state media reported.

The landing is likely to increase investor confidence as LandSpace pursues a listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's tech-focused STAR Market. LandSpace seeks to raise 7.5 billion yuan (US$1.11 billion) through an initial public offering to support development and expand reusable launch services.

The firm submitted an updated IPO prospectus to the bourse in June that said it aimed to be profitable by 2029.