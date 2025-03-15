'Filled with arrogance': China lashes out at G7 over statements on maritime security

TAIPEI: China has lashed out at accusations it is endangering maritime safety made by top diplomats from the Group of 7 industrialised democracies in a joint statement, saying on Saturday (Mar 15) the G7 members are “filled with arrogance, prejudice and malicious intentions”.

In the Friday statement that sparked the Chinese response, the G7 said, “We condemn China’s illicit, provocative, coercive and dangerous actions that seek unilaterally to alter the status quo in such a way as to risk undermining the stability of regions, including through land reclaimations, and building of outposts, as well as their use for military purpose.”

“We reaffirm that our basic policies on Taiwan remain unchanged and emphasise the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as indispensable to international security and prosperity,” the statement said, referring to the crucial waterway separating China from the self-governing island republic it claims as its own territory.

In the response issued through its embassy in Canada, where the two-day G7 meeting was held in La Malbaie, Quebec, China said the statement “repeated the same old rhetoric, ignored facts and China’s solemn position, grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, and blatantly smeared China”.

“The statements are filled with arrogance, prejudice and malicious intentions to suppress and attack China. China strongly deplores and opposes this and has lodged solemn representations with the Canadian side,” the statement said.