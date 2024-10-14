China launches military drills around Taiwan

BEIJING: China on Monday (Oct 14) launched military drills around Taiwan, Beijing's defence ministry said, sending planes and ships to encircle the self-ruled island.

Beijing maintains a near-daily military presence around Taiwan and Monday's drills represent its fourth round of large-scale war games in the past two years.

The exercises, dubbed Joint Sword-2024B, "test the joint operations capabilities of the theater command's troops", Beijing said.

They are taking place in "areas to the north, south and east of Taiwan Island" Captain Li Xi, spokesperson of the Chinese military's Eastern Theater Command, said.

The drills are "focusing on subjects of sea-air combat-readiness patrol, blockade on key ports and areas", Li said.

They also practised an "assault on maritime and ground targets" and "joint seizure of comprehensive superiority".