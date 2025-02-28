China's leaders gather to hash out Trump tariff battle plans

BEIJING: China's leadership convenes next week for closed-door meetings to hammer out plans to shield the ailing economy from tariffs and trade threats from US President Donald Trump.

The two sessions involve gatherings of the country's parliament and top advisory body.

They offer a rare glimpse into the leadership's priorities and concerns while facing an unpredictable United States – China's largest trading partner and strategic rival.

All eyes will be on Wednesday's (Mar 5) opening of the National People's Congress (NPC) parliament, where Premier Li Qiang will lay out economic growth goals for 2025, offering insights into just how optimistic Beijing is about the year ahead, as well as new military spending.

Analysts polled by AFP broadly agreed that Beijing will set a goal of around 5 per cent growth – the same as 2024.

Many see that as an ambitious objective given the headwinds China is battling, and Beijing's continued reluctance to inject the economy with the kind of large-scale stimulus observers say it needs.

"From the faltering property market to weak household spending, elevated youth unemployment and tariffs, the economy is having a tough time," Harry Murphy Cruise, head of China and Australia economics at Moody's Analytics, told AFP.

"Any one of those challenges would be a headache for officials; combined, they are a migraine."