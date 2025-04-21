China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged as expected in April

SHANGHAI: China held benchmark lending rates steady on Monday (Apr 21) for the sixth successive month, matching market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.1 per cent, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.6 per cent.

In a Reuters poll of 31 market participants conducted last week, 27, or 87 per cent, expected no change to either of the rates.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

In October 2024, lenders slashed lending benchmarks by bigger-than-expected margins to revive economic activity.