Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

East Asia

China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged as expected in April
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

East Asia

China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged as expected in April

China leaves lending benchmarks unchanged as expected in April

People walk past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China, on Sep 28, 2018. (Photo: REUTERS/Jason Lee)

21 Apr 2025 10:01AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China held benchmark lending rates steady on Monday (Apr 21) for the sixth successive month, matching market expectations.

The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was kept at 3.1 per cent, while the five-year LPR was unchanged at 3.6 per cent.

In a Reuters poll of 31 market participants conducted last week, 27, or 87 per cent, expected no change to either of the rates.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

In October 2024, lenders slashed lending benchmarks by bigger-than-expected margins to revive economic activity.

Source: Reuters/ec
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement