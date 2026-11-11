Chinese premier Li Qiang to attend ASEAN summit in Manila

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Manila to attend the ASEAN summit this week, Beijing's foreign ministry said on Wednesday (Nov 11), joining world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

China and the Philippines have long been at loggerheads over competing claims in the South China Sea, and have taken diplomatic swipes at each other in the run-up to the summit.

Beijing accused Manila in October of "erecting multiple obstacles" to its attendance at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in the Philippines that month, a claim rejected by the Southeast Asian country's defence chief.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi also urged the Philippines to rein in politicians who had repeatedly "smeared" Beijing and crossed its "red lines".

Beijing's foreign ministry announced on Wednesday that Li will participate in an upcoming ASEAN summit in Manila on Sunday and Monday.

"Through this meeting, China looks forward to strengthening solidarity and mutual trust with ASEAN member states," ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters at a regular briefing.