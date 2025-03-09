China’s life expectancy soars to 79, but demographic woes also on the climb

PEOPLE LIVING LONGER

Lei Haichao, Minister of the National Health Commission, said China’s public health improvements are evident.

Average life expectancy hit 79 years in 2024 - an increase of 0.4 years from 2023, and a rise of 1.7 years compared to 2019.

Hailing the marked improvement, Lei noted that in most countries and regions where life expectancy exceeds 75 years, the annual increase “typically ranges from only 0.1 to 0.2 years”.

Data compiled from 53 middle- and high-income countries shows China ranking fourth in terms of life expectancy, according to Lei.

He added that China ranks 10th among the G20 nations.

Lei highlighted that several regions - including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Shandong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guangdong, and Hainan - have even surpassed the 80-year milestone in life expectancy.

“This suggests that China still has considerable potential for further increases in life expectancy, and we remain optimistic about continued improvements,” said Lei.

Despite these encouraging figures, significant challenges persist.

Lei warned of a growing public health concern: abnormal body weight, which includes being both overweight and underweight - a problem driven by improved living standards, higher caloric intake, and less physical activity.

Adding that this trend elevates the risks of diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease, he emphasised it is “crucial” for China to address lifestyle-related risk factors.

Projections from the National Health Commission suggest that by 2030, as many as 65.3 per cent of the country’s population could be overweight or obese.

“Each individual must take responsibility for their own health,” he said.

Lei also stressed the need to enhance primary healthcare, a cornerstone of China’s “new era healthcare strategy”.

He highlighted that China’s healthcare system is extensive, with over 600,000 primary healthcare institutions and more than 5 million frontline workers delivering preventive, medical, and rehabilitation services across towns, villages, and communities.

Local governments have boosted medical access by expanding medical insurance to over 90 percent of village clinics, while the Ministry of Finance has poured nearly 900 million yuan (US$124.4m) into upgrading medical equipment in township hospitals across central and western China.

Looking ahead, priorities include strengthening primary healthcare services, enhancing infrastructure and capacity, and ensuring basic healthcare access.

China plans to expand county-level healthcare alliances - with a target that 90 percent of counties meet the “tight-knit” standard by year’s end and full national coverage by 2027 - and integrate innovative measures like AI-assisted diagnostics.

Additionally, per capita basic public health funding will be increased by 5 yuan, reaching 99 yuan, to further boost service quality.



DEMOGRAPHIC TIME BOMB

The demographic pressures extend beyond public health. An ageing population, combined with falling birth rates, is expected to strain social security systems and the labour market, which could impact economic growth.