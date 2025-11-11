When pain becomes profit: Inside China’s growing ‘sympathy economy’ in livestreaming

SINGAPORE: At first glance, Yang Niuhua seems like any other livestreamer on Douyin - chatting with viewers while promoting various products in real time.

But the 34-year-old’s path to social media fame is anything but conventional.

In 1995, Yang was abducted and sold as a child - a traumatic past she now recounts with millions online. In between product pitches, she reflects on her past as well as the shame she once felt.

“At that moment, I didn’t want to appear in front of anyone, because I felt being a victim of trafficking was embarrassing,” Yang said during a livestream session last November, where she promoted sneakers from a Chinese sportswear brand.

More than 60,000 viewers tuned in that day and sales reportedly reached 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million), according to Chinese media reports.

The broadcast marked another turn in Yang’s life - from a survivor of child trafficking to advocate, and now, a successful Chinese livestreaming personality with an online following of nearly 3 million.

“I hope to (use the livestream to) show everyone my real self, to use my words to move you,” Yang told viewers during the livestream, describing her popularity as built on “everyone’s love and sympathy”.

Comments and reactions flooded the livestream. Some praised Yang’s bravery and perseverance, while others accused her of monetising her past and “trying to become an influencer”.

“What I dislike is cultivating a tragic persona within the community and taking up massive public resources,” Douyin user Kyo wrote, adding that communities are working together to search for missing children across China. “Instead, you’re selling products online.”

“The anger stems from you using your internet traffic to livestream and sell products,” remarked another user Strawberry. “If (you were) promoting anti-trafficking efforts or doing something beneficial for society, reactions would be different.”

“Our focus should be on child trafficking cases,” Strawberry added. “There's no need to pay attention to her.”