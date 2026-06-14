‘This person loves you but doesn’t exist’: Inside China’s romance role-playing boom

SHANGHAI: “My shepherd,” said the man, striking a match in the dark. “Do you see me now?”

The 26-year-old performer, who only wants to be known as Xiaobai, is playing Qiang Qingci - a fictional psychiatrist who erased himself from the memory of the woman he loved to keep her safe.

The woman across from him is not really Cheng Yuhuai, the war correspondent he loves in the story.

She is a paying customer.

And she is crying too hard to answer.

“I see you,” she finally says.