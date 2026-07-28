Beyond flying taxis: China’s low-altitude economy targets practical uses, including emergency response
Despite the technological advances, industry players say regulation remains one of the biggest obstacles to wider adoption.
SHANGHAI: China’s low-altitude aviation industry is looking beyond passenger travel for growth, with developers pursuing uses ranging from emergency rescue and firefighting to cargo transport and building maintenance.
At Shanghai’s International Advanced Air Mobility Expo last week, these ambitions were on display, alongside autonomous passenger aircraft such as advanced air mobility firm EHang’s EH216-S.
AIR TAXI REALITY
The two-seat EH216-S aircraft flies without a pilot or onboard controls, and has a stated range of up to 30km on a single charge.
EHang is significantly ahead of most Chinese rivals in gaining regulatory approval. Chinese authorities have approved the EH216-S design, its manufacturing process and aircraft produced for operation.
Two operators have also received the approvals needed to launch paid passenger services at authorised sites.
But even the company says widespread adoption will take time.
“Within three years, some cities could first introduce demonstration services, with perhaps three (to) around 10 fixed flight routes,” said EHang's vice-president He Tianxing.
Many exhibitors are already looking beyond passenger transport, developing aircraft designed for practical use and safer integration into urban environments.
Aviation developer E-Hawk Technology has unveiled an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that uses enclosed ducted fans instead of exposed propellers.
E-Hawk CEO Henry Cai said the enclosed propellers provided a “much safer, quieter and more urban-friendly” design.
“The takeoff and landing space is only one-tenth of the space that a traditional helicopter could take. You can take off from your parking lot or rooftop.”
E-Hawk's passenger aircraft is still in the early stages of certification.
But the company believes specialised applications could become commercially viable sooner than routine passenger services.
Cai said these applications could emerge as early as next year in specialised areas such as emergency rescue – including evacuating people from burning buildings – transporting cargo between ships and shore and low-altitude tourism as an alternative to helicopters.
REAL-WORLD APPLICATIONS
At the expo, CNA observed industry players finding ways to stand out from the competition.
Beyond taking flight, exhibitors showcased practical innovations that demonstrated how their flying machines can be used in the real world, giving trade visitors more reasons to buy or lease them.
One of E-Hawk's drones, for example, was fitted with a robotic arm capable of retrieving objects, cleaning high-rise windows, and performing jobs that are dangerous, difficult or expensive for human workers.
E-Hawk said its drones can also be fitted with tools to extinguish high-rise fires more efficiently, by breaking through glass windows and dousing the flames directly.
Another company, Shenzhen-based Damoda, showcased a containerised drone light show system that can deploy more than 500 drones in under a minute, reducing the manpower and preparation needed to stage large performances in the skies.
Meanwhile, Anhui-based Dashu Aviation is marketing an open-frame single-seat personal aircraft, which it says has attracted interest from niche overseas customers, including large farm operators, recreational users and high-net-worth buyers.
Despite the technological advances, industry players say regulation remains one of the biggest obstacles to wider adoption.
“Not just in China, but around the world as well, standards, regulations and management systems for advanced air mobility are still incomplete,” said EHang’s He.
“Once those rules are established, companies will know the legal boundaries within which they can develop and innovate.”
E-Hawk’s Cai likened the challenge to "paving roads in the air", saying governments will need systems to regulate and track aircraft, manage airspace and respond to emergencies before low-altitude aviation can scale.
“So the low-altitude economy depends heavily on governmental efforts,” he added.