As China’s low-altitude economy gains speed, incentives may feature at upcoming Two Sessions

SHENZHEN: From flying taxis to drone cameras, China’s low-altitude economy is taking off.

In a rare move to drive growth in a specific sector, the country’s economic planner created the Low-Altitude Economy Development Department in December last year.

The National Development and Reform Commission expects the sector – which involves flights by both manned and unmanned aircraft below 1,000m – to reach more than US$200 billion by this year, and then double that amount in 10 years.

Incentives for the emerging industry could soon be outlined at China’s Two Sessions meetings, as the nation seeks new engines of growth to boost its ailing economy.

The Two Sessions, known as lianghui in Chinese, are the nation’s most important political meetings of the year. They are set to begin on Tuesday (Mar 4) and will reportedly last for about a week.