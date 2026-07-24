Beyond Seoul: Can China become Asia’s next medical aesthetics hub?

SHANGHAI: Lee So-hee, 29, flew from Seoul to Hangzhou to have her nose done.

Chinese women’s noses look “three-dimensional”, “refined” and “especially natural”, she said, adding that “a lot of South Korean girls lately” had been travelling to China for medical aesthetic procedures.

She made the trip in 2025 and was pleased with the results.

“I heard analyses that I never heard (before) in South Korea,” Lee said.

She had also considered facial contouring, a procedure that reshapes the face. But after examining her, her doctor advised against it, saying her cheekbones were already somewhat asymmetric. Instead, he recommended a less invasive, non-surgical facelift.

The advice “spoke right to my heart”, Lee said. “That’s why I decided to come to China.”

Seoul may be widely recognised as the world’s plastic surgery capital, but a growing number of foreigners are travelling to China for cosmetic procedures, drawn by what they say are more natural-looking results, experienced doctors and competitive prices.