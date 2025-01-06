'Mounting stress and pressure': Can a national hotline help address mental health issues in China?

SINGAPORE: 12356 - China’s new centralised national mental health helpline is missing the number four, leaving it sounding like “mei si”, which translates to “it’s okay” in Chinese.

But it isn't, netizens said, as they discussed the pros and cons surrounding the hotline and its goals of properly addressing mental health challenges in the country, which have come under the spotlight after a series of high profile public attacks late last year.

Launched by China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Wednesday (Jan 1), 12356 aims to provide free counselling as well as “respond to urgent mental health” calls.

An increasing number of people in the country are coming under “mounting stress and pressure” and grappling with mental health problems amid “fast economic development, rapid urbanisation and a swiftly ageing society”, Xing Ruoqi, deputy director at the NHC’s medical administration, told a press conference held in late December.

“If the public wants to consult about mental health knowledge or has psychological distress or emotional problems, they can call 12356,” Xing said, adding that the line would be manned by professional hotline counsellors and made accessible to callers nationwide from May 1.

It's a “step in the right direction”, experts say, but the quality of its services is key. China's mental health care system faces numerous challenges like the shortage of trained professionals and continuing heavy stigma in the country.

“NO SHORTAGE” OF CRISIS HOTLINES

Psychotherapist Xiaojie Qin, also the director of CandleX, an organisation focusing on mental health and awareness, noted that numerous mental health helplines were already operating in China and NHC’s was just the latest.

“There is no shortage of such helplines in China," Qin told CNA, adding that while it was not a “symbolic progress marker”, it was still “a step in the right direction”.

"When we see new hotlines being announced, we should pay more attention to the quality (of services offered)," Qin said.

On Xiaohongshu, a user who went by the handle ZERO, expressed doubt and mistrust about mental health hotlines - sharing a recent experience in dealing with a psychologist at a local hospital.

“The incident left me in tears,” he said. “I just don’t trust any psychologists or counsellors. I don’t want to call (mental health hotlines) anymore.”