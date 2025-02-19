Chinese micro dramas slammed for ‘vilifying women’ amid regulatory clampdown

SINGAPORE: China's Communist Party (CCP) has hit out publicly at micro dramas for perpetuating harmful stereotypes about women as authorities tighten regulations on the booming, multibillion-dollar industry.

A Tuesday (Feb 18) commentary published by the official WeChat account of People’s Daily, the CCP's flagship newspaper, described how micro dramas often reduce women to one-dimensional characters, be it the evil mother-in-law or daughter-in-law, scheming mistress, or even a “vase” - beautiful but vacant.

“In (some popular) micro dramas, women are almost exclusively stereotyped and even stigmatised, amplifying their faults … this is not logical and does not fit common sense,” the article stated.

Micro dramas have taken the Chinese market by storm in recent years. A kind of short-form video content, each episode lasts about one to two minutes, compared to traditional content where even the shortest shows last 10 to 20 minutes per episode.

The vertically shot clips are designed for mobile viewing, and the bite-sized duration makes for convenient watching on the go - be it during meals, commuting, or even between chores.

However, the rampant growth of micro dramas has also led to government scrutiny. Late last year, Chinese regulators issued notices urging micro drama creators to stop using sensationalist character tropes to attract audiences, according to local news site Sixth Tone.

“VILIFYING WOMEN”

The People’s Daily op-ed asserted that recent micro dramas often portray female characters as “naive” or “scheming evil women”, featuring “battles” between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, as well as plots rife with gender discrimination and parties involved in extramarital affairs.

The article referenced a micro drama roughly titled “Mother-in-law stuns at wedding”, where a woman confronts her fiance’s suspected mistress on her wedding day.