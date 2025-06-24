China announces September military parade to mark end of WWII

BEIJING: China announced on Tuesday (Jun 24) that it will stage a major parade in September to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

President Xi Jinping will preside over the event at Beijing's Tiananmen Square on Sep 3, a senior military official said at a news conference.

The parade will feature ground troops marching in formation, aircraft flypasts and high-tech fighting equipment.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend, while other world leaders are also expected at the anniversary commemorations.

"The Central Committee of the Communist Party and the Central Military Commission have decided to hold a grand military parade at Tiananmen in the capital on Sep 3 this year," Wu Zeke from China's military commission said.

"Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, will inspect the troops."

State news agency Xinhua said the parade would feature "marching formations, armoured columns and aerial echelons".

The event will also show off "new types of combat forces including unmanned, intelligent equipment", Xinhua said.