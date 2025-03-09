China military vows to tighten 'noose' around Taiwan if separatism escalates

BEIJING: China's military said Sunday (Mar 9) it would tighten its "noose" around Taiwan if separatism over the island escalated, warning proponents to step back from the "edge of the cliff" or face a "dead end", state media reported.

Beijing considers the democratically ruled island of Taiwan to be part of its territory and has not ruled out using military force to claim it.

"The more rampant 'Taiwan independence' separatists become, the tighter the noose around their necks and the sharper the sword hanging over their heads will be," military spokesman Wu Qian said, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The PLA (People's Liberation Army) is a force of action in countering separatism and promoting reunification," said Wu.

"You've ridden your steed to the edge of the cliff. If you persist in taking the wrong course, you will meet a dead end," he warned.

Wu's comments come during China's largest annual political gathering, known as the Two Sessions.

This year's proceedings saw Beijing announce on Wednesday that its defence spending will rise by 7.2 percent in 2025 as its armed forces undergo rapid modernisation.