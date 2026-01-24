China probes deputy military chief Zhang Youxia, general Liu Zhenli over 'serious violations of discipline'

BEIJING: China said on Saturday (Jan 24) that the vice-chairman of its powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) and another high-ranking official have been placed under investigation over suspected "serious violations of discipline", a common euphemism for corruption.

"Following a review... it has been decided to initiate an investigation into Zhang Youxia and Liu Zhenli," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Zhang, 75, is one of Chinese President Xi Jinping's longest-serving allies in the armed forces.