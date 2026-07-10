CNA Explains: Why China's rare missile test is putting the Pacific on edge

China’s recent test of a long-range ballistic missile into the Pacific has raised alarm across the region and drawn scrutiny from the United States and its allies.

The missile, carrying a simulated warhead, was launched from a nuclear-powered submarine on Monday (Jul 6), and travelled about 7,300km before landing in international waters in the South Pacific.

It marked only the second time since 1980 that China has fired a ballistic missile into international waters - and its first publicly known test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) over such a distance.

What exactly did China launch?

China has not publicly identified the missile used. But experts said it was most likely the JL-2 submarine-launched ballistic missile, which has a range of 8,000km, rather than the more advanced JL-3 cited by some state media.

The JL-3 missile has a range that exceeds 10,000km.

The missile carried a simulated training warhead and likely overflew parts of the Philippines before landing in the South Pacific Nuclear Free Zone, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The zone, established under the 1986 Treaty of Rarotonga, prohibits the testing and deployment of nuclear explosive devices in the region. China ratified the protocols in 1987.

While the test did not involve a nuclear warhead, it has raised concerns among Pacific nations about whether such launches are consistent with the spirit of the treaty. New Zealand said it was troubled by what appeared to be a "recurring pattern", following a similar launch in 2024.

China also drew criticism over limited advance notice.

The US said the few hours’ notice it received fell "considerably short" of the standards adopted by all other P5 nuclear-weapon states.

The P5 - permanent members of the United Nations Security Council - are the only countries recognised as nuclear-weapon states under the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.