China reports 5 cases of new mpox strain

BEIJING: China said on Thursday (Jan 9) it had recorded five cases of a new mpox strain, but that the "outbreak has been effectively handled".

Mpox is caused by a virus transmitted to humans by animals but can also spread from person to person through close physical contact.

It causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions, and can be deadly.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global health emergency over the virus in August and renewed it in November following an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where it has killed more than 1,000 people.

Two days after the WHO's August declaration, China announced it would screen people entering the country for mpox over the next six months.