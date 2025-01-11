China marks muted 5th anniversary of first COVID-19 death

BEIJING: The fifth anniversary of the first known death from COVID-19 passed seemingly unnoticed in China on Saturday (Jan 11), with no official remembrances in a country where the pandemic is a taboo subject.

On Jan 11, 2020, health officials in the central Chinese city of Wuhan announced that a 61-year-old man had died from complications of pneumonia caused by a previously unknown virus.

The disclosure came after authorities had reported dozens of infections over several weeks by the pathogen later named SARS-CoV-2 and understood as the cause of COVID-19.

It went on to spark a global pandemic that has so far killed over seven million people and profoundly altered ways of life around the world, including in China.

On Saturday, however, there appeared to be no official memorials in Beijing's tightly controlled official media.

The ruling Communist Party kept a tight leash on public discussion throughout its zero-COVID-19 policy, and has eschewed reflections on the hardline curbs since dramatically ditching them at the end of 2022.

On social media, too, many users seemed unaware of the anniversary.

A few videos circulating on Douyin - the Chinese version of TikTok - noted the date but repeated the official version of events.