Two Myanmar-based scam syndicates ‘completely dismantled’, says China’s top court

BEIJING: Two major Myanmar-based criminal groups behind cross-border telecom scams have been “completely dismantled”, China’s top court said on Thursday (Feb 26), with 16 people sentenced to death.

The Supreme People’s Court (SPC) said trials involving the Ming and Bai families - described as two of the so-called “four major families” controlling criminal networks in northern Myanmar - have concluded.

A total of 39 people received life imprisonment or harsher penalties, including 16 who were sentenced to death, an SPC spokesperson said in a press conference.

“These two cross-border armed criminal groups were completely dismantled, delivering a powerful blow to the arrogance of criminals both inside and outside the country,” said the spokesman.

On Jan 29 and Feb 2, Chinese authorities said they had executed convicted members of the Ming and Bai criminal groups, including senior figures.

In its Thursday press conference, SPC said that by the end of 2025, courts across China had concluded more than 27,000 cases involving telecom fraud related to northern Myanmar.

More than 41,000 repatriated offenders involved in such cases have been sentenced, it added.