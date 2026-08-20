China charges 17 members of Myanmar-based human trafficking ring targeting Chinese citizens

SHANGHAI: Seventeen members of a Myanmar-based human trafficking syndicate accused of luring Chinese citizens overseas and selling them to scam compounds have been charged in a Shanghai court, prosecutors said on Wednesday (Aug 19).

Chinese actor Wang Xing, whose disappearance near the Thailand-Myanmar border made headlines last year, was among the victims, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The 17 suspects face charges including trafficking women, illegal detention, robbery and kidnapping, the Second Branch of the Shanghai People’s Procuratorate said on Wednesday in a notice posted on its official WeChat account. The notice did not state their nationalities.

The cross-border ring was based in the Myawaddy region and lured Chinese citizens abroad under the pretext of overseas employment. The victims were then forcibly taken to Myawaddy with the help of armed personnel, prosecutors said.

Many victims were robbed, assaulted and illegally detained, while some female victims were raped and forced into prostitution, prosecutors said.

"The victims were later sold to telecom fraud centres in Myanmar to engage in fraudulent activities.”