Sold 3 times in 4 days: New details emerge of Chinese actor Wang Xing’s ordeal in Myanmar scam hubs

BEIJING: Chinese actor Wang Xing was sold three times in four days after being trafficked into Myanmar last year, a new Chinese state documentary has revealed, as it detailed Beijing’s efforts to dismantle sprawling scam operations along the country’s borders.

The documentary also revealed that Chinese authorities had made three unsuccessful attempts to persuade powerful crime families in northern Myanmar to cease their activities, before a sweeping crackdown in 2023.

Titled “The Demise of Telecom Fraud in Northern Myanmar”, the three-part series was aired by state broadcaster CCTV from Monday (Oct 5) to Wednesday. It was jointly produced by the Ministry of Public Security and China Media Group.

Beijing has led an international pressure campaign to crack down on scam hubs operating in Myanmar and other countries in Southeast Asia - prosecuting and even executing members of syndicates accused of luring Chinese citizens overseas and selling them to scam compounds.

SOLD THREE TIMES IN FOUR DAYS

The documentary sheds new light on Wang’s ordeal. He was lured to Thailand by a fake acting job before being abducted and taken to the Myanmar border town of Myawaddy.

Also known by his stage name Xing Xing, the actor has appeared in several Chinese TV dramas and played supporting roles in films including Ip Man 3. His disappearance in 2025 attracted widespread attention in China and Thailand.